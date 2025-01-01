Menu
Look at this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive.

2021 GMC Terrain

64,287 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

12887285

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
64,287KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEVXML352789

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,287 KM

Look at this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/92 engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Trim, Black lower body, and Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2021 GMC Terrain