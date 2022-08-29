$CALL+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2021 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9093478
- Stock #: 43003A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 GMC Yukon SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless charging (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021, will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.gmc.com/learnAbout/wireless-charging or consult your carrier.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke polished aluminum, and Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
