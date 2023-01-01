$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon XL
AT4
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
36,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9588136
- Stock #: J21669A
- VIN: 1GKS2HKD8MR395200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon XL carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2021 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 36,634 kms. Stock number J21669A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Yukon AT4 gives you premium exterior and interior features like heated and cooled leather seats, a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, exclusive black aluminum wheels, black chrome accents, a unique front end design, red recovery hooks and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, power front seats, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Forward collision alert
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7