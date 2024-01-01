Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34517 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $21,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Honda Civic

81,850 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11993016

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11993016
  2. 11993016
  3. 11993016
  4. 11993016
  5. 11993016
  6. 11993016
  7. 11993016
  8. 11993016
  9. 11993016
  10. 11993016
  11. 11993016
  12. 11993016
  13. 11993016
  14. 11993016
  15. 11993016
  16. 11993016
  17. 11993016
  18. 11993016
  19. 11993016
  20. 11993016
  21. 11993016
  22. 11993016
  23. 11993016
  24. 11993016
  25. 11993016
  26. 11993016
  27. 11993016
  28. 11993016
  29. 11993016
  30. 11993016
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,850KM
VIN 2HGFC2F54MH010226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34517
  • Mileage 81,850 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34517
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $21,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 International 7400 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 International 7400 T/A 216,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Gulf Stream KingSport ULTRA LITE SERIES 257RB for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Gulf Stream KingSport ULTRA LITE SERIES 257RB 0 $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Polaris RZR 900 EPS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Polaris RZR 900 EPS 8,818 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic