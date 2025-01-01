Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

62,288 KM

2021 Honda CR-V

62,288 KM

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
62,288KM
VIN 2HKRW2H44MH215883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21004
  • Mileage 62,288 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Honda CRV SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, premium sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated power black leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Honda's LaneWatch Blind Spot camera, LED fog lights, power SUNROOF, automatic high beams, 7-inch display with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruse control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive...

