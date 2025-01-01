$33,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT w/ TURBO / LEATHER / SUNROOF
2021 Honda CR-V
SPORT w/ TURBO / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 21004
- Mileage 62,288 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Honda CRV SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, premium sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated power black leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Honda's LaneWatch Blind Spot camera, LED fog lights, power SUNROOF, automatic high beams, 7-inch display with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruse control and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344