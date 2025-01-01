$27,600+ GST
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$27,600
+ GST
Used
139,559KM
VIN 2HKRW1H23MH002190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 92548
- Mileage 139,559 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 11.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92548
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $27,600
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* PANELS PAINTED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92548
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $27,600
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* PANELS PAINTED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2004 Nissan Altima 412,801 KM $CALL + GST
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 210,363 KM $3,950 + GST
2004 Oldsmobile Alero 114,164 KM $1,950 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$27,600
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2021 Honda CR-V