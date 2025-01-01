Menu
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Elantra ULTIMATE TECH comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, heated leather seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION, LED headlights, alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, premium 8-speaker BOSE sound system, 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

20,748 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE TECH w/ NAVI / LEATHER / BOSE SOUND

12380958

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ULTIMATE TECH w/ NAVI / LEATHER / BOSE SOUND

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,748KM
VIN KMHLN4AG5MU168289

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # 20964
  Mileage 20,748 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL Hyundai Elantra ULTIMATE TECH comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, heated leather seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION, LED headlights, alloy wheels, power SUNROOF, premium 8-speaker BOSE sound system, 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ELECTRIC SHADOW, MELANGE/LIGHT GREY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Highbeams, LED Headlights, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Integrated Turn Signal M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Hyundai Elantra