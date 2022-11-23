$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9439107
- Stock #: 22356A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Kona features the following options: LAKE SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, and Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
