Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

36,449 KM

Details Description

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

H TRAC

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

H TRAC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10229702
  2. 10229702
  3. 10229702
  4. 10229702
  5. 10229702
  6. 10229702
  7. 10229702
  8. 10229702
  9. 10229702
  10. 10229702
  11. 10229702
  12. 10229702
  13. 10229702
  14. 10229702
  15. 10229702
  16. 10229702
  17. 10229702
  18. 10229702
  19. 10229702
  20. 10229702
  21. 10229702
  22. 10229702
  23. 10229702
  24. 10229702
  25. 10229702
  26. 10229702
  27. 10229702
  28. 10229702
  29. 10229702
  30. 10229702
  31. 10229702
  32. 10229702
  33. 10229702
  34. 10229702
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229702
  • Stock #: 74686
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE5MU290543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 74686
  • Mileage 36,449 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 29.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 74686 - LOT #: 109 - RESERVE PRICE: $39,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - **SUNROOF INOPERABLE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Kia Sorento EX
 233,057 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey R/T
 190,723 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus S
 154,332 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory