2021 Hyundai PALISADE

23,500 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10429791
  • Stock #: 20343
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE2MU305994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20343
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, premium quilted NAPPA leather heated / cooled seats with heated / cooled second row seating, dual-pane PANORAMIC ROOF, 12.3-inch full digital display cluster, Heads Up Display, suede headliner, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, SMART power liftgate, proximity key with push start ignition, LED headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TYPHOON SILVER, MIDNIGHT BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, A/C, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, All Wheel Drive, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, ABS, Remote Trunk Release, Aluminum ...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

