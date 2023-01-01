$49,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$49,990
- Listing ID: 10465041
- Stock #: 20354
- VIN: KM8R5DHE7MU304159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 52,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM TOP MODEL ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, premium quilted NAPPA leather heated / cooled seats with heated / cooled second row seating, dual-pane PANORAMIC ROOF, 12.3-inch full digital display cluster, Heads Up Display, suede headliner, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, SMART power liftgate, proximity key with push start ignition, LED headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
