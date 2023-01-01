2021 Hyundai PALISADE

$49,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465041

10465041 Stock #: 20354

20354 VIN: KM8R5DHE7MU304159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20354

Mileage 52,700 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features MOONLIGHT CLOUD, MIDNIGHT BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, A/C, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, All Wheel Drive, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, ABS, Remote Trunk Release, Aluminum...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.