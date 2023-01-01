Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,858 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS / TURBO

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

25,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064436
  • Stock #: 20224
  • VIN: 5NMS5DAL9MH354650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20224
  • Mileage 25,858 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium QUILTED heated / cooled power leather seats, Heads Up Display, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

COQUINA BEIGE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, TWILIGHT BLACK, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

