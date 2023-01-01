$46,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
CALLIGRAPHY w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS / TURBO
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$46,990
- Listing ID: 10064436
- Stock #: 20224
- VIN: 5NMS5DAL9MH354650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 25,858 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable DRIVE & TERRAIN modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, premium QUILTED heated / cooled power leather seats, Heads Up Display, 360-degree parking camera, front & rear parking sensors, alloy wheels, wireless SMARTPHONE charging pad, Blind Spot Detection system, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning with mitigation and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
