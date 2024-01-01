$29,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,655 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a blend of comfort, advanced features, and versatile performance. It is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. The Santa Fe Preferred features a bold exterior with LED headlights, a prominent grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it provides a refined cabin with premium cloth seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. With ample cargo space, standard advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred is an excellent choice for families and individuals seeking a reliable, comfortable, and well-equipped SUV for everyday driving and long-distance travel.
