2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 8 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9390418

9390418 Stock #: B16762

B16762 VIN: 5NMS3DAJ4MH314724

Vehicle Details Stock # B16762

Mileage 68,826 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Monotone Paint Application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.