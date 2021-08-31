2021 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Hyundai Sonata Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, Blind Spot Detection, safe exit assist, back-up camera, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, premium sound system, push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated steering wheel, heated seats, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and much more!!
