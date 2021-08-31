Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

12,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PREFERRED w/ LOW KMS / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

PREFERRED w/ LOW KMS / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7750674
  • Stock #: 19608
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JA3MH104085

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Sonata Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, Blind Spot Detection, safe exit assist, back-up camera, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, premium sound system, push start ignition, factory remote starter, heated steering wheel, heated seats, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Remote Engine Start, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Daytime Running Lights, Intermittent Wipers, In...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

