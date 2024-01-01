Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 47827 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $19,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Hyundai Tucson

49,409 KM

Details Description

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
11982210

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11982210
  2. 11982210
  3. 11982210
  4. 11982210
  5. 11982210
  6. 11982210
  7. 11982210
  8. 11982210
  9. 11982210
  10. 11982210
  11. 11982210
  12. 11982210
  13. 11982210
  14. 11982210
  15. 11982210
  16. 11982210
  17. 11982210
  18. 11982210
  19. 11982210
  20. 11982210
  21. 11982210
  22. 11982210
  23. 11982210
  24. 11982210
  25. 11982210
  26. 11982210
  27. 11982210
  28. 11982210
  29. 11982210
  30. 11982210
  31. 11982210
  32. 11982210
  33. 11982210
  34. 11982210
  35. 11982210
  36. 11982210
  37. 11982210
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,409KM
VIN KM8J3CA44MU393073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47827
  • Mileage 49,409 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 47827
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $19,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Versa Note 210,074 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Audi Q5 151,383 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Toyota Matrix 207,205 KM $2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson