2021 Hyundai Tucson

89,108 KM

12016387

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
89,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL3MU371668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson has the following options: BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, AQUA BLUE, Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, and Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Aqua Blue
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

