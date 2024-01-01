2021 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
This TOP MODEL LOW KM Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 360-degree parking camera, premium INFINITI sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, heated rear seats, proximity key with push start ignition, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

39,396 KM

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

12016891

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
39,396KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6MU319659

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20860
  • Mileage 39,396 KM

This TOP MODEL LOW KM Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 360-degree parking camera, premium INFINITI sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, heated rear seats, proximity key with push start ignition, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

CRYSTAL WHITE, BEIGE LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Generic Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Remote Trunk Release, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Powe...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

