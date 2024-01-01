$31,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
2021 Hyundai Tucson
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20860
- Mileage 39,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL LOW KM Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 360-degree parking camera, premium INFINITI sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, heated rear seats, proximity key with push start ignition, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344