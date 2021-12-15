2021 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8055832

8055832 Stock #: 22SR6119A

22SR6119A VIN: KM8J3CA41MU407463

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer LEATHER SEAT TRIM PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.648 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Additional Features Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7 colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks Android Auto Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.