Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Tucson

20,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8055832
  • Stock #: 22SR6119A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41MU407463

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to serve you better. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Hyundai Tucson Preferred handles with ease. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Hyundai Tucson Preferred. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Tucson Preferred speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Tucson Preferred is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7 colour LCD touchscreen display w/6 speakers iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks Android Auto Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2016 Subaru Legacy 3...
 67,742 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300 C
 90,795 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 85,987 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory