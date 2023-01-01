Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

90,210 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554825
  • Stock #: 10565
  • VIN: KMHRC8A30MU073546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10565
  • Mileage 90,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $31995 - Our Price is just $29995!

The 2021 Venue sets itself apart as Hyundais newest charismatic crossover with style to match. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 90,210 kms. Stock number 10565 is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Venue Preferred comes lots of extra features over the base model Essential that includes blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $40640 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:

  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.



Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

