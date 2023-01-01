$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
- Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Hyundai Venue
- Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A3XMU107685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10582
- Mileage 81,020 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Hyundai Venue