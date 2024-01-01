$16,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
2021 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,911KM
VIN KMHRC8A32MU073872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44383
- Mileage 67,911 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44383
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $16,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2021 Hyundai Venue