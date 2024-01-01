Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 19514 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $27,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2021 Jeep Cherokee

26,392 KM

Details Description

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11536824
  2. 11536824
  3. 11536824
  4. 11536824
  5. 11536824
  6. 11536824
  7. 11536824
  8. 11536824
  9. 11536824
  10. 11536824
  11. 11536824
  12. 11536824
  13. 11536824
  14. 11536824
  15. 11536824
  16. 11536824
  17. 11536824
  18. 11536824
  19. 11536824
  20. 11536824
  21. 11536824
  22. 11536824
  23. 11536824
  24. 11536824
  25. 11536824
  26. 11536824
  27. 11536824
  28. 11536824
  29. 11536824
  30. 11536824
  31. 11536824
  32. 11536824
  33. 11536824
  34. 11536824
Contact Seller

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,392KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX4MD232354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19514
  • Mileage 26,392 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 19514 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $27,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mazda CX-5 106,556 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai KONA 63,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL 165,245 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Cherokee