2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sale $52,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 2 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189641

10189641 Stock #: J23705A

J23705A VIN: 1C4RJFCG3MC833733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,237 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Blind Spot Detection 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.