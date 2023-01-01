Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

51,237 KM

$52,995

$52,995

High Altitude

$52,995

51,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189641
  • Stock #: J23705A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG3MC833733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $54995 - Our Price is just $52995!

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 51,237 kms. Stock number J23705A is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is High Altitude. This Grand Cherokee High Altitude brings luxury and safety with added granite crystal exterior accents, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, adaptive cruise control, parallel and rear park assist, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, auto headlamps, auto high beams, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alpine premium audio system, driver memory settings, genuine wood interior accents, voice activated air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, a proximity key, power liftgate, and remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $345.21 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $71803 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

