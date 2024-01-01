Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

40,012 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

40,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFLT6MC889890

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # J23047A
  • Mileage 40,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee