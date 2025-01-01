Menu
This TOP MODEL LOW KM Jeep Grand Cherokee SUMMIT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission with selectable drove modes, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable terrain modes, trailer tow group, automatic Bi-xenon HID headlights, automatic high beams, alloy wheels, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start ignition, power liftgate, suede headliner, premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-pane PANORAMIC ROOF, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated / cooled power premium leather seats with memory settings, 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, front & rear parking sensors, parking camera, Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

38,850 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

12435571

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT w/ TOP MODEL / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,850KM
VIN 1C4RJFJGXMC887470

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20968
  • Mileage 38,850 KM

BLACK NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2 948 kgs (6 500 lbs), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS), Q...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee