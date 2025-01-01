Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 64837 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $39,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

15,525 KM

Details Description

$39,300

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland HIGH ALT

12465223

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland HIGH ALT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,525KM
VIN 1C4RJFCG3MC867820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64837
  • Mileage 15,525 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64837
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $39,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee