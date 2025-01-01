Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85486 <br/>Lot #: 306DT <br/>Reserve Price: $25,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

113,415 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle
12889121

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12889121
  2. 12889121
  3. 12889121
  4. 12889121
  5. 12889121
  6. 12889121
  7. 12889121
  8. 12889121
  9. 12889121
  10. 12889121
  11. 12889121
  12. 12889121
  13. 12889121
  14. 12889121
  15. 12889121
  16. 12889121
  17. 12889121
  18. 12889121
  19. 12889121
  20. 12889121
  21. 12889121
  22. 12889121
  23. 12889121
  24. 12889121
  25. 12889121
  26. 12889121
  27. 12889121
  28. 12889121
  29. 12889121
  30. 12889121
  31. 12889121
  32. 12889121
  33. 12889121
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,415KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG2MC700933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 85486
  • Mileage 113,415 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85486
Lot #: 306DT
Reserve Price: $25,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 International 5600I for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 International 5600I 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2009 International WORKSTAR 7500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 International WORKSTAR 7500 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Ford Escape for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford Escape 87,564 KM $18,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee