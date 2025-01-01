$25,000+ GST
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$25,000
+ GST
Used
113,415KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG2MC700933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 85486
- Mileage 113,415 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85486
Lot #: 306DT
Reserve Price: $25,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
