2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sale $63,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,025 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Interior Compass remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type WIRELESS CHARGING Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System Sentry Key Immobilizer Convenience Tow Package Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 87.1 L Fuel Tank 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension 240 Amp Alternator Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,039 kgs (6,700 lbs) 571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Lane Keep Assist Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning-Plus ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Navigation Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Led Headlights 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

