$63,995+ tax & licensing
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
19,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9740938
- Stock #: 229372B
- VIN: 1C4RJKDG7M8127228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $65995 - Our Price is just $63995!
This highly versatile 2021 Grand Cherokee brings extraordinary capability and groundbreaking technology in a sophisticated package. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This low mileage SUV has just 19,025 kms. Stock number 229372B is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Overland. Upgrading to this Grand Cherokee L Overland is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with Nappa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, Quadra-Lift air suspension, large infotainment touchscreen that's paired with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10 Alpine speakers, SiriusXM, and a leather heated steering wheel. Stay safely on the road with everything you need including EyeSight forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, ParkSense front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot detection. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, remote vehicle start, split folding rear seats, a trailer towing package plus Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability thanks to its Quadra-Trac all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $416.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $86707 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
87.1 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,039 kgs (6,700 lbs)
571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
