2021 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON UNLIMITED
12,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10428402
- Stock #: 10544
- VIN: 1C4HJXFN3MW621277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $71995 - Our Price is just $69995!
With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 12,129 kms. Stock number 10544 is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon Unlimited. This Rubicon is as tough as they come with aluminum wheels, red tow hooks, performance suspension, selectable locking differentials, more skid plates, heavy duty shocks, off road suspension, black exterior accents, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, Rubicon logo on seats, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, 4g Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, 4g Wi-fi, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $455.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $94836 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Navigation
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
