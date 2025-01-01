Menu
Come see this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler features the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP, UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Selec-Speed Control, TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires, STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL, and RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

144,200 KM

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
144,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG5MW537298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP, UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Selec-Speed Control, TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires, STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL, and RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-colour fender flares

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Silver Metallic
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Selec-Speed Control

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

$CALL

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2021 Jeep Wrangler