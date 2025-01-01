$CALL+ GST
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP, UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Selec-Speed Control, TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires, STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL, and RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
