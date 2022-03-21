Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

2,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674712
  • Stock #: B16251
  • VIN: 1C4JJXP65MW847314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 2,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Sport Suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
Rear Window Defroster
Rear window wiper w/washer
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Tires: 275/55R20 BSW All Season
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Delete Sunrider Soft Top
LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
Quick Order Package 29P Sahara
812 kgs (6/200 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Painted Aluminum

