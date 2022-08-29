2021 Kawasaki KX 450JMF

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 9 9 9 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072244

9072244 Stock #: 47806

47806 VIN: JKAKXGJCXMA020482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 999,999 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.