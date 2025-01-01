$16,988+ GST
2021 Kia Forte
EX BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES LANE ASSIST
2021 Kia Forte
EX BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES LANE ASSIST
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,988
+ GST
Used
127,619KM
VIN 3KPF54AD7ME293350
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 127,619 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 KIA FORTE EX WITH 127619 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED AND COOLED SEAT, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES, COLLISION AVOIDANCE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Auxiliary Audio Input,Automatic Headlights,ABS,Rear Defrost,Bluetooth Connection,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Smart De...
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Toyota Corolla LE BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES HEATED MIRRORS 105,400 KM $21,988 + GST
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
2021 Kia Forte