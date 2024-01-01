$28,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF
2021 Kia Seltos
SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20780
- Mileage 46,220 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL Kia Seltos SX comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, LED headlights, LED fog lights, 10.25-inch screen NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium BOSE sound system, Heads Up Display, 18-inch ally wheels, auto dimming rearview mirror, heated / cooled power leather seats, SMART cruise control, advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, power SUNROOF, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344