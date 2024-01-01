Menu
This TOP MODEL Kia Seltos SX comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, LED headlights, LED fog lights, 10.25-inch screen NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium BOSE sound system, Heads Up Display, 18-inch ally wheels, auto dimming rearview mirror, heated / cooled power leather seats, SMART cruise control, advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, power SUNROOF, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection system, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

2021 Kia Seltos

46,220 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF

2021 Kia Seltos

SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,220KM
VIN KNDETCA27M7134726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20780
  • Mileage 46,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Generic Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, LED Headlights, Rear Spoiler, AM/FM S...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2021 Kia Seltos