Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$31,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 072872
- Mileage 135,400 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2021 Kia Sorento EX
This midsize SUV offers advanced technology, modern features, and reliable performance. With a 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 281HP, it’s perfect for family road trips and daily commutes.
Features:
- 3-row seating for up to 6
- 10.25” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors
- Premium leatherette seats with heated front seats
- Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat and power liftgate
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
Ideal for families seeking a well-equipped, comfortable, and reliable SUV for various driving needs.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
