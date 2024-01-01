Menu
For Sale: 2021 Kia Sorento EX

This midsize SUV offers advanced technology, modern features, and reliable performance. With a 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 281HP, it’s perfect for family road trips and daily commutes.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>3-row seating for up to 6</li><li>10.25” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</li><li>Rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors</li><li>Premium leatherette seats with heated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control</li><li>Power-adjustable driver’s seat and power liftgate</li><li>Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking</li></ul><p>Ideal for families seeking a well-equipped, comfortable, and reliable SUV for various driving needs.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2021 Kia Sorento

135,400 KM

$31,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

2021 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$31,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF9MG072872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 072872
  • Mileage 135,400 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2021 Kia Sorento EX

This midsize SUV offers advanced technology, modern features, and reliable performance. With a 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 281HP, it’s perfect for family road trips and daily commutes.

Features:

  • 3-row seating for up to 6
  • 10.25” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors
  • Premium leatherette seats with heated front seats
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat and power liftgate
  • Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

Ideal for families seeking a well-equipped, comfortable, and reliable SUV for various driving needs.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$31,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2021 Kia Sorento