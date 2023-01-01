$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
71,936KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10101003
- Stock #: 10486
- VIN: KNDPMCAC9M7937293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $39995 - Our Price is just $37995!
This Kia Sportage offers one of the most spacious, upscale interiors in the class. This 2021 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This 2021 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 71,936 kms. Stock number 10486 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This beautiful Sportage LX holds the reputation of high value features at an approachable price. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior, complete with heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels, fog lights, heated side mirrors, a rear view camera and chrome accents to cement that luxury feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $247.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $51480 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Chrome Accents
TOUCHSCREEN
