2021 Lexus UX
UX 250H
2021 Lexus UX
UX 250H
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #130, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,738 KM
Vehicle Description
** 2021 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 - Efficient Hybrid SUV, Loaded Features!
**Price:** $34969
**Location:** Calgary, Alberta
**Kilometers:** 105,738 km
**Body Style:** SUV
**Exterior Colour:** White
**Interior Colour:** Circuit Red Nuluxe
**Transmission:** Automatic
**Drivetrain:** All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
**Fuel Type:** Hybrid
**Engine:** 2.0L 4-cylinder Hybrid
**Description:**
Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed SUV? This 2021 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. With just over 105,000 km, this well-maintained hybrid SUV is ready for many more adventures.
**Key Features:**
- F Sport 2 package: Sport-tuned suspension, sport seats, and unique styling elements
- Hybrid Powertrain: Exceptional fuel efficiency with the performance you expect from a Lexus
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidence in all weather conditions
- Premium Audio System: Enjoy crystal clear sound with the upgraded speaker system
- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable in all seasons
- Advanced Safety Features: Pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Enhanced visibility and safety
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected on the go
- Power Moonroof: Let the light in with a one-touch sunroof
This Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 offers a smooth and responsive ride with the reliability and luxury that Lexus is known for. It’s the ideal vehicle for those who value efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.
**Additional Information:**
- One-owner vehicle
- Clean Carfax report available
- Fully inspected and serviced
- Competitive financing options available
Don’t miss out on this incredible Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
**Dealer Information:**
Fagan Family Automotive
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Website: www.faganauto.ca
