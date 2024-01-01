Menu
<p>** 2021 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 - Efficient Hybrid SUV, Loaded Features!</p><p> </p><p>**Price:** $34969</p><p> </p><p>**Location:** Calgary, Alberta </p><p> </p><p>**Kilometers:** 105,738 km</p><p> </p><p>**Body Style:** SUV</p><p> </p><p>**Exterior Colour:** White</p><p> </p><p>**Interior Colour:** Circuit Red Nuluxe</p><p> </p><p>**Transmission:** Automatic</p><p> </p><p>**Drivetrain:** All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p><p> </p><p>**Fuel Type:** Hybrid</p><p> </p><p>**Engine:** 2.0L 4-cylinder Hybrid</p><p> </p><p>**Description:**</p><p> </p><p>Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed SUV? This 2021 Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 is the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. With just over 105,000 km, this well-maintained hybrid SUV is ready for many more adventures. </p><p> </p><p>**Key Features:**</p><p>- F Sport 2 package: Sport-tuned suspension, sport seats, and unique styling elements</p><p>- Hybrid Powertrain: Exceptional fuel efficiency with the performance you expect from a Lexus</p><p>- All-Wheel Drive: Confidence in all weather conditions</p><p>- Premium Audio System: Enjoy crystal clear sound with the upgraded speaker system</p><p>- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease</p><p>- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats: Stay comfortable in all seasons</p><p>- Advanced Safety Features: Pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and more</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Enhanced visibility and safety</p><p>- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected on the go</p><p>- Power Moonroof: Let the light in with a one-touch sunroof</p><p> </p><p>This Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2 offers a smooth and responsive ride with the reliability and luxury that Lexus is known for. It’s the ideal vehicle for those who value efficiency without compromising on style or comfort.</p><p> </p><p>**Additional Information:**</p><p>- One-owner vehicle</p><p>- Clean Carfax report available</p><p>- Fully inspected and serviced</p><p>- Competitive financing options available</p><p> </p><p>Don’t miss out on this incredible Lexus UX 250h F Sport 2. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p> </p><p>**Dealer Information:**</p><p>Fagan Family Automotive  </p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Website: www.faganauto.ca</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

