Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33335 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * GVWR: 1134KG * MAX LOAD CAPACITY: 907KG * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Marlon 450-0003 S/A

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Marlon 450-0003 S/A

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Marlon 450-0003 S/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11680582
  2. 11680582
  3. 11680582
  4. 11680582
  5. 11680582
  6. 11680582
  7. 11680582
  8. 11680582
  9. 11680582
  10. 11680582
  11. 11680582
  12. 11680582
  13. 11680582
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2MWUS4AC4MA000308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33335
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* GVWR: 1134KG * MAX LOAD CAPACITY: 907KG *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Focus SE 253,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 86,176 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 177,038 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Marlon 450-0003 S/A