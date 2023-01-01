Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 MASSIMO BUCK 250X GOLF

181 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 MASSIMO BUCK 250X GOLF

2021 MASSIMO BUCK 250X GOLF

Watch This Vehicle

2021 MASSIMO BUCK 250X GOLF

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9473046
  2. 9473046
  3. 9473046
  4. 9473046
  5. 9473046
  6. 9473046
  7. 9473046
  8. 9473046
  9. 9473046
  10. 9473046
  11. 9473046
  12. 9473046
  13. 9473046
  14. 9473046
  15. 9473046
  16. 9473046
  17. 9473046
  18. 9473046
  19. 9473046
  20. 9473046
  21. 9473046
  22. 9473046
  23. 9473046
  24. 9473046
  25. 9473046
  26. 9473046
  27. 9473046
  28. 9473046
  29. 9473046
  30. 9473046
  31. 9473046
  32. 9473046
  33. 9473046
  34. 9473046
  35. 9473046
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

181KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473046
  • Stock #: 55776
  • VIN: LL8ACMHF4M0F10133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 181 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55776 - LOT #: S002R - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 53,036 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 173,329 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM Cargo Van C/V
 106,772 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory