$22,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC
Certified + E-Tested
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 602573
- Mileage 107,653 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE
This compact SUV offers modern features, efficient performance, and a comfortable ride. With a 2.0L four-cylinder engine delivering 148HP, it’s perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures.
Features:
Comfortable seating for 5
8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Rearview camera
Premium cloth seats
Keyless entry and heated front seats
Power-adjustable mirrors
Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision mitigation
Ideal for individuals and families seeking a reliable and well-equipped vehicle for everyday use.
Vehicle Features
