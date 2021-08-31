Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Qashqai

16,727 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  1. 8034082
  2. 8034082
  3. 8034082
  4. 8034082
  5. 8034082
  6. 8034082
  7. 8034082
  8. 8034082
  9. 8034082
Contact Seller

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8034082
  • Stock #: B15756
  • VIN: JN1BJ1BW4MW429872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # B15756
  • Mileage 16,727 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Nissan prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, heated seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2011 Toyota Tacoma B...
 248,778 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 43,427 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 3500 ST
 263,279 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory