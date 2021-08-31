2021 Nissan Qashqai

+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Nissan prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, heated seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9