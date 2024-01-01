Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan Rogue S comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist, alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!!

2021 Nissan Rogue

55,650 KM

Used
55,650KM
VIN 5N1AT3AA4MC731275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20597
  • Mileage 55,650 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan Rogue S comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist, alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Spoiler, A/C, Temporary Spare Tire, Passenger Air Bag, Tires - Front All-Season, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Vanity Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Nissan Rogue