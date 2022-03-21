2021 Nissan Rogue

$33,000 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 4 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660212

8660212 Stock #: 36825

36825 VIN: 5N1AT3AB4MC745315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36825

Mileage 28,458 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.