--tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p><strong>For Sale: 2021 Nissan Versa S</strong></p><p>This compact sedan is known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.6L four-cylinder engine delivering 122HP, it’s perfect for city driving and daily commutes.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5</li><li>7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Premium cloth seats</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for additional cargo space</li><li>Safety: automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and rear automatic braking</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals seeking a budget-friendly, fuel-efficient, and reliable sedan with modern safety features.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2021 Nissan Versa

15,492 KM

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa

S CVT

2021 Nissan Versa

S CVT

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,492KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CN8DV7ML853879

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,492 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Nissan Versa