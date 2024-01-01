$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
Used
178,753KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT4MN658372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 48219
- Mileage 178,753 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48219
Lot #: NOTSET2
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
*FRONT RIGHT WHEEL WELL MOULDING BROKEN CAUSING VIBRATION NOISE* *BOOST**CAMERAS INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2021 RAM 1500