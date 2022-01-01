Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

40,659 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105899
  • Stock #: 22T019A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG6MS527301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,659 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include remote keyless entry, a rear step bumper, air conditioning, and more. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON
Black Rotary Shifter
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Electronic Shift
Quick Order Package 29G SLT
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 195,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 583,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 XL
 602,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory