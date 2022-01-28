Menu
2021 RAM 1500

39,800 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8249895
  • Stock #: 22T096A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT9MN536868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle stands out from the competition! We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Hemi Badge
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
USB Mobile Projection
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum
8.4'' Touchscreen

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

