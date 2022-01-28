Menu
2021 RAM 1500

29,570 KM

Details Description Features

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

29,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255626
  • Stock #: B15958
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT4MN635033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,570 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Hemi Badge
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
USB Mobile Projection
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Monotone Paint
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum
8.4'' Touchscreen

