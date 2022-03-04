$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8470398
- Stock #: 42222A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Big Horn Badge
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console MOPAR Lockable Console Storage Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Black Tubular Side Steps...
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5