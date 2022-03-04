2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470398

8470398 Stock #: 42222A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FLAME RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Remote Start System Class IV Receiver Hitch Keyless Start Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Electronic locking rear differential 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Flame Red GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Big Horn Badge BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console MOPAR Lockable Console Storage Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Black Tubular Side Steps...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.